Doris Ann Powell Cook, 89, of Rexburg, died July 5, 2021, at her home of natural causes. She was born March 30, 1932, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Clarence Asay and Grace Cecelia Knight Powell. She was raised in Rexburg and graduated from Madison High School. She married Melvin J. Cook on June 9, 1950, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They lived their entire married life, and raised their family, in Rexburg. Melvin died on April 29, 2018. Doris was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. She worked for 25 years in Food Services at Ricks College. She loved to read, sing, and was a fantastic cook. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Some of her happiest times were spent at their cabin in Island Park with her family and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, children, Bruce (Bonnie) Cook, LeAnn (Doug) Hill, Todd (Carry) Cook, Brett (Marci) Cook, Holly (Ross) Baxter; siblings, Lois Briggs, Vaune Powell, James Powell; 22 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; sons, Larry Dean Cook and Lynn John Cook; a grandson, Robert John Cook; and a sister LaDonna Powell. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 9, at the Park Street LDS Chapel (with scheduled construction it is best to travel to the church via Pioneer Road), with Bishop James Gordon officiating. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the chapel prior to services. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.flammfh.com.