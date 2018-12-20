Lyle Ritchie Cook, 79 of Rigby, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at his home. Lyle was born March 18, 1939, at Idaho Falls, Idaho a son of Melvin Alonzo Cook and Annie Rosella Ritchie Cook. He was raised and attended school in Garfield, Ucon and graduated from Bonneville High School. He continued his education at Ricks College for one semester. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married Beatrice K. Olsen August 20, 1958 in the Idaho Falls L.D.S. Temple. Lyle owned and operated Mountain West Construction and farmed in the Garfield area. He served as Bishop in the Garfield 1st ward, in the High Priest Group, as Priest advisor, ward greeter, and as a Temple officiator in Idaho Falls. He enjoyed snowmobiling and road biking. Lyle is survived by his wife Beatrice Cook of Rigby, sons, Brian (Becky) Cook of Rigby, Gaylen (Suzanne) Cook of Florence, Arizona, Vernon (Julie) Cook of Rigby, Gary (Gina) Cook of Turlock, California, Terry (Annette) Cook of Nephi, Utah, Corey (Joy) Cook of Rigby, Sisters, Shirley Cook of Springville, Utah, Sybil (Richard) Reedy of Orem, Utah, Alice (Rich) Piccolo of Orem, Utah, Brothers, Gene (Pat)Cook of Mapleton, Utah, Clyde (LaRae) Cook of Ririe, David (Iris) Cook of Ririe, 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on December 22, 2018 at the Garfield 4th Ward Chapel (5 N. 3900 E. Rigby) with Bishop Paul Webber conducting. The family will visit with friends on Friday, December 21, 2018 at 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. and prior to the service Saturday from 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. both at the church. Interment will be in the Ucon Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. The family expresses their appreciation for the care and concern from Hands of Hope Hospice. Lyle 3/18/1939 - 12/18/2018Ritchie Cook