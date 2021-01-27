Lynda Rae Cook, 67, of Idaho Falls, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Lynda was born on November 15, 1953, in Inglewood, CA, to Charles Benjamin Brower and Myrtle Maxine Houser Brower. She grew up attending schools in Inglewood and Carson, CA, and graduated from Carson High School. After high school, she worked at Northrop Grumman for 15 years. During this time, she took classes at Cerritos College, focusing on photography. She married Philip Cook on September 11, 1982, at Ports O' Call Chapel in San Pedro, CA. Lynda and Phil were blessed with three children, Jessica, William, and Kelli. Phil and Lynda were later divorced. After being a stay at home mom for close to 15 years, Lynda worked as an insurance broker for Health Net, MD Care, and Humana. Upon moving to Woodland, CA, she retired and became a dedicated volunteer at Yolo County Animal Shelter and occasionally volunteered with other local organizations. She enjoyed crafting, scrapbooking, photography, traveling, shopping, volunteering, and spending time with her family and friends. Lynda is survived by her loving children, Jessica (DaVien) Brokaw of Idaho Falls, ID, William Benjamin Cook of Lakewood, CA, Kelli (Jon) Wolfe of Lakewood, CA; one grandchild, DJ Brokaw; and her two beloved doggies, Lily and Canelo. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Funeral services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lynda 11/15/1953 - 1/20/2021Rae Cook
