Marian Furnandiz Cook, 95, passed away July 13, 2021 at The Gables of Ammon. She was born on October 28, 1925 to Thomas and Susan Campbell Furnandiz in Rigby, Idaho. The family moved to a small place called Granite Creek for school in first grade. Later moved to Poplar to finish 8th grade and high school. She graduated from Ririe High School. Marian married George Abourezk in California. A daughter, Susan Fern, was born to this union. They were divorced in 1950. She married Afton Lloyd Cook and they were later divorced. She moved to Shelley in 1956 where a home was built in 14 days. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Susan, and two brothers, Max and Tom. She is survived by her son in law, Harold Foley of Seward, Alaska, and a grandson, Kevin. Marian will be buried in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery under the care of Nalder Funeral Home. Marian 10/28/1925 - 7/13/2021Cook