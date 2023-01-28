Linda Susan Cooley, 64 passed away January 24th 2023 at her home in Roberts, Idaho with her husband, James Franklin Cooley, and her children by her side. She was born on June 15th 1958 in Chicago, Illinois to Edwardo Enrique Soto Alsina and Anita Love Kelleck. She was raised by her grandparents Salvador T. Soto and Francisca Aurelia Alsina y Garcia de Soto. Linda loved to travel with her grandparents, and often spoke of times when they visited Mount Rushmore and Yellowstone National Park. She left Chicago with her first husband Edwin Joe de Soto to Ladies Island, S.C. where they started to raise their 4 children. During that time she began her love of writing poems. After her divorce, she and her children went to Robert's Idaho in 1989 where she met the love of her life. She was married to James Cooley on November 30th 1995, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They raised their children there and had many blessings during their life and created amazing memories together. Linda was a very spiritual lady and often would sit at night and read her scriptures. She was baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in 2007. She loved working in the community where she previously owned Market Lake Supply in Roberts, Idaho and later worked as a Produce Supervisor at Broulims, in Rigby, Idaho until 2017. Her other hobbies that she enjoyed was collecting antiques, spending time with loved ones, and traveling with her children around the U.S. and a trip to Europe. She is survived by her children Edwin Soto Jr. of Rigby Idaho, Inez Napier (Danny Napier) of Mount Sterling, Kentucky, Jessica Sparks (Josh Sparks) of Stanton, Kentucky, Cheo de Soto (Megan McComb) of Rigby, Idaho, Joshua Cooley of Roberts, Idaho, Shilo Cooley, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Jacob Cooley (Whitney Cooley) of Roberts, Idaho, 12 Grand Children and 7 Great Grandchildren, 6 siblings and the Cooley Family who she loved dearly. She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, parents, Brother Steve Richman, and grandson Dean Cooley. Services will be a private family Celebration of Life. Linda 6/15/1958 - 1/24/2023Susan Cooley
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.