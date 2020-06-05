Mollie Beth Peck Coon, 85, of Iona, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, of causes incident to old age. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. Mollie was born December 3, 1935, to Fayette and Nelda Peck in Shoshone, Idaho. She grew up in Shoshone and graduated from high school there. On July 10, 1954, she married Donald Coon; later in life, they were sealed together in the Idaho Falls temple. Don and Mollie had four children together: Jerry, Sharla, Andy and David, and raised their children in Hammett, Murtaugh, and Idaho Falls. They retired to Pocatello, and later moved to Iona. Mollie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, but especially enjoyed her time in cub scouts, relief society, and as a genealogy instructor. She served a mission with her husband at the Pocatello Family History Center. Mollie enjoyed her family-she was close with extended family and loved her heritage. She especially adored her grandchildren! She loved to cook, crochet, sew, and share her love of family history. She was a voracious reader and could often be found with a book in her hands, and a stack of books nearby. Mollie was full of faith and an optimist, always looking on the bright side and trusting that things would work out. Mollie had an amazing memory and could recall names, birthdays, and anniversaries of her 4 children, 22 grandchildren, and even her 56 great-grandchildren! Mollie is survived by her sister, Janet (Richard) Johnson of Columbia, South Carolina; her children, Jerry Brent (Patsy Jo) Coon of Iona, Sharla Dawn (Phil) Deaton of Idaho Falls, Mitchell Andrew (Michelle) Coon of Mountain Green, Utah, and David Allan (Wendy) Coon of Idaho Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years, and her son-in-law, Phillip Deaton. A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mollie 12/3/1935 - 6/1/2020Coon
