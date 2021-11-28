Reinita Gayle Cordingley passed away November 6, 2021, in Tacoma, Washington, at her son's home. Reinita was born on January 27, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Donald and Helen Cordingley and raised in Ashton, Idaho, where she attended both grade school and high school. She went on to attend Ricks College, where she studied voice for years, and Woodbury University in Los Angeles, California, where she studied Interior Design. Reinita was a member of the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After college, she moved to Seattle, Washington, where she met Dennis James Ness of Bowbells, North Dakota. They were married July 20, 1963, in Ashton, Idaho, and ultimately relocated to the Forest Service Station in Eureka, Montana, where she taught as a substitute teacher and gave voice lessons. They were later divorced in June of 1978, when she moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she worked at the INL until retirement. Reinita started skiing at 3 years old. Her love for skiing was well known, from teaching her sons to ski, to the enjoyment of skiing the Alps in many countries in Europe. She also had a great love for white water rafting and travel. Reinita is survived by her two sons, Travis Ness of Tacoma, Washington, and Trevor Ness of Bowbells, North Dakota; grandsons, Jesse Ness of Missoula, Montana, and Jake Ness of Webster, New York; one great-grand daughter; and brother, Bob Cordingley (Arlene) of Rigby, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis and parents, Donald and Helen Cordingley. A graveside service will be held later in the spring, on June 4, 2022, at the Pineview Cemetery in Ashton, Idaho. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Reinita 1/27/1941 - 11/6/2021Gayle Cordingley