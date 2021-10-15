Glaydis Mae Hanson Cordon passed away on October 11, 2021 in Ashton, Idaho. She was a treasured sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. Glaydis was born May 15, 1930, in her grandmother's home in Newton, Utah to William Marcellus Hanson and Hertha Rasmussen Hanson. She was their oldest child, she loved her younger brothers and sister dearly and loved helping her mother at home. The family moved to St. Anthony, Idaho when Glaydis was eight. She worked at the Roxy Theater as a teenager and graduated as an honor student from South Fremont High School in the class of 1948. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Glaydis married Cleon Purl Cordon in 1950 and together they made a wonderful life in Ashton. They had four children, Steve, Garth, Melinda, and Michelle. The young family enjoyed riding snowmobiles together, Glaydis even gave Michelle rides to primary on a little motorcycle. She kept a beautiful country home with a view of the Tetons and a teacup collection gathered over many years. After Cleon passed away, she traveled with friends to Europe; a once in a lifetime vacation. She had a special bond with her sister Lynda and loved shopping and visiting with her. Glaydis will be remembered for her sweet and affectionate personality, she was so kind and pleasant toward everyone. She was especially adored by her lucky grandchildren who appreciated all her love and attention over the years. She is survived by her sister Lynda (Que) Hansen of Draper, Utah; sister in law Patricia Hanson of Sandy, Utah; her children Steven (Mary Loo) Cordon of Roy, Utah; Garth (LeAnn) Cordon of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Melinda Young of St. Anthony, Idaho; and Michelle (Michael) Mares of Meridian, Idaho; her fifteen grandchildren, thirty five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her handsome husband Cleon, her brothers Terrance and Ronald Hanson, and her son-in-law Kurt Young. Her family would like to thank the staff at Ashton Living Center for their loving care. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, at the Ashton Third Ward Chapel with Bishop Alan O. Baum officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main Street, in Ashton, and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.baxterfh.com. Glaydis 5/15/1930 - 10/11/2021Cordon
