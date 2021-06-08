Cordon Julie Cordon Julie Ann Cordon, 68, of Blackfoot, passed away, Saturday, June 6, 2021 at her home following a lingering illness. Julie was born December 11, 1952 to Evan Nish Rudd and Carolyn Brough in Brigham City, Utah. Julie attended grade school in various places including Randolph, Utah. She graduated from Blackfoot High School with the class of 1971. Other than a short time in Michaud, Julie has lived most of her life in Blackfoot. On March 25, 1970 she married her high school sweetheart Gary Scott Cordon. He preceded her in death on September 15, 2007. Julie had farmed alongside her husband on their family farms and later started working for Simplot Soilbuilders in Blackfoot. She transferred to the Moreland plant where she retired after over 30 years. Julie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also was a member of the DOES with the local Elks Lodge and was a Bengal Booster. Her greatest enjoyment came from being with her family and having children and grandchildren around. Julie is survived by her children, Russell Cordon of Blackfoot, Jenny Cordon (Frank Wells) of Chubbuck, Natalie Simons (Jeff) of Blackfoot, and Gary Cordon (Natalie) of Idaho Falls; siblings, Brad Rudd (Betty) of Clearfield, UT, Paula Rudd (Peter) of Woodscross, UT, and Barry Rudd (Kathy) of Farmington, UT; and 11 grandchildren. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by her parents. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Grove City Cemetery. Family will meet with friends starting at 11 a.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home before traveling to the cemetery for services. A luncheon will be held following the service at 1:00 p.m. at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge, 123 N Ash St. in Blackfoot. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.