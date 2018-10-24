Arlene Frei Cotterell, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 21, 2018, at The Gables Assisted Living Center of Shelley. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice.
Arlene was born October 5, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William Carl Frei and Dora Elzina Cramer Frei. She attended Sage Creek Grade School and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
On May 21, 1953, she married Jerry L. Cotterell in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. To this union were born three children, Janice, Jim, and Joe. Arlene was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a talented seamstress and worked sewing draperies. Arlene was actively involved in the 4-H program with her children. Later in life, she helped in the organization of a Homemakers' Club with the Bonneville County Extension Office. She enjoyed serving a Family History Mission at the Idaho Falls Family History Center.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For years she was the ward organist and also served in the Primary and Relief Society organizations. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking, and always had cookies in her jar.
Arlene is survived by her daughter, Janice (Rich) Rankin of CA; son, Jim (Gretchen) Cotterell of ID; son, Joe (Niki) Cotterell of ID; brother, Merlin (Therel) Frei of ID; brother, Norman Frei of ID; sister, Norma (Earl) Wahlquist of MD; sister, Linda (Dick) Minty of Canada; sister-in-law, Susie Frei of UT; sister-in-law, Kay Frei of ID; grandchildren, Joshua (Charlee) Rankin, Christopher (Melissa) Rankin, Lindsay Rankin, Brian Rankin, Andrew (Kristen) Rankin, Maren (Gerard) Howells, Jordan (Becca) Cotterell, Jaksen (Ashley) Cotterell, Emily Cotterell, and Tyler Cotterell; and 12 great-grandchildren, with twins arriving in February.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two brothers, Don and Ken Frei.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon Rd.) with Jim Cotterell conducting. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park. Services will be broadcasted live on Arlene's memorial page at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
