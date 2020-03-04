Gloria Kay Cottle, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 2, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Gloria was born September 4, 1938, in Pocatello, ID, to William Allen White and Florance Floyd White. She grew up and attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School. On August 9, 1956, she married William "Bill" J. Cottle in Pocatello, ID. Gloria and Bill made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Gloria was a member of Beta Sigma Fi Sorority all of her adult life. She loved cooking, baking, travel, golf, garden, anything that sparkled, music, art, spending time in the outdoors, and spending time with her family, as they were her everything in life. Gloria and Bill owned and operated a beverage distributorship for 17 years. She was one very classy lady. Gloria is survived by her husband, Bill J. Cottle of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Kirk Cottle of Evanston, WY; brother, William (Janet) White of Boise, ID; sister, Peggy (Floyd) Anderson of Pocatello, ID; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, William Allen White; mother, Florance "Put" White; sister, Joy Alexander; daughter, Jodie Cottle; and son, Dusty Joe Cottle. A gathering will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gloria 9/4/1938 - 3/2/2020Kay Cottle
