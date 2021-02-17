Cottrell William "Bill" Cottrell William J. Cottrell, 88, of Blackfoot, Idaho, peacefully passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, in his home under the loving care of his wife. Anita wishes to extend gratitude to friends, family, Hospice Care, Dr. B. Shields Stutts (MD), Guss Grimmett (NP), and Evelyn Noble (CNA) for their support and assistance. William, known to his friends and family as Bill, was born on April 18, 1932, during the years of the Great Depression, in Malad, Idaho to William Nathan and May Elizabeth Cottrell. He was the oldest of their four children. Bill lived and attended school in the Marsh Valley area until the family moved to a small farm in the Blackfoot area in 1941. Bill went on to join the National Guard and went to military school in California and Kentucky where he was trained as a mechanic. On June 18, 1954, Bill married Anita Rae Shane. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived and worked in the Blackfoot area where they raised their three children, Becky, Cindy, and David. Together they enjoyed beautifying their home and yard, traveling, spoiling their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and spending time with treasured friends and family. Bill was physically strong and was known to be a hard worker. He spent some time working for the Bingham County Road and Bridge Department, American Potato, Simplot, and a handful of other places - but his true calling was working as a mechanic. He and Anita owned and operated the Broadway Texaco in Blackfoot for ten years where many trusted Bill to keep their vehicles running smoothly. He later sold this establishment and eventually retired as a mechanic for Bingham Co-op. Bill's hands-on skills were a blessing to his friends and family throughout his life. Bill had a firm testimony of his Savior and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bill led his family by providing a life-long example of faith and service to others. He wanted nothing less than an eternal family, as these were the relationships he treasured most. Bill was known for his sense of humor. He enjoyed a good prank and had a contagious laugh. Bill had a reputation as a hard-worker with a meticulous attention to detail. He was blessed with an ability to care for and maintain, rather than to waste or replace without reason. Bill was a true Idahoan who loved potatoes fixed any way one could prepare them. His grandkids will always remember Grandpa Bill as one who loved black licorice and a cold Coca-Cola on ice while listening to country western music or watching a boxing match on TV. Bill will be dearly missed. Bill is preceded in death by his parents; a baby brother; his mother-in-law; his fathers-in-law; three brothers-in-law; a son-in-law; and a great-grandchild. He is survived by his wife, Anita; their children, Becky (Steve - decd.) Reader of Blackfoot, ID; Cindy (Michael) Osman of Pocatello, ID; David (Heather) Cottrell of Alpine, UT; thirteen grandchildren and their spouses; twelve great-grandchildren; his three siblings: Kenneth (Ann) Cottrell of Highland, California; Elena (Rex - decd.) Fuller of Albany, Oregon; Don (Peggy) Cottrell of Blackfoot, Idaho; Anita's surviving siblings/spouses; and numerous nieces & nephews and family members. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rose 3rd Ward, 403 N. 150 W., Blackfoot, Idaho. The family will meet friends and loved ones on Friday, February 19, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho and for one hour prior to the service at the church building. It is encouraged that all in attendance wear a mask as a precaution and promotion of wellness due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rose 3rd Ward Mission Fund. Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
News Trending Today
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest boys win district opener over Shelley
-
BOYS BASKETBALL: Skyline opens district tournament with win over Blackfoot
-
Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Rexburg apartment complex; region's fourth in a week
-
Me'n Stans building sees the end of an era
-
Idaho Falls man reportedly hit construction worker before fleeing scene
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Looking back at Skyline's 2007 state tournament team, the last Grizzlies to go — until now
-
Shupe, Peter
-
Why destroy the River Walk for a well?
-
BOYS BASKETBALL: Monday's district tournament results
-
BOYS BASKETBALL: State berths on the line as district tournament tip off