Joseph Donald Coulter, 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 21, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Joseph was born November 22, 1952, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Joseph Coulter and Anna Edwards Waughtell. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. His nick name was "Smokin Joe" and was known for his colorful sense of humor and jokes. During high school he worked for Wallace Dairy and moved pipes. After high school, he served in the Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was stationed out of San Diego, California and served some time in the Philippines. He also served aboard the USS England. Joseph and Juana Cruz made his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Joseph worked as a security guard for the INL. He was a member of the catholic church . He enjoyed working on classic cars, model trains, photography, and playing video games, especially World of War Craft. Joseph is survived by his significant other, Juana Cruz; step daughter, Destini Clemow; step daughter, Christina Garcia; tep son, Zachary Clemow, step son, Eddie Garcia; brother, Robert (Tammy) White; brother, Frank White; sister, Anna (Rex) Jorgensen; brother, Richard White; and many nieces and nephews who he cared about. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Coulter and Anna Waughtell. The family wishes to thank the EIRMC pulmonary rehab ladies. Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family. Joseph 11/22/1952 - 1/21/2019D. Coulter