David Wayne Coveney, 74, of Irwin, passed away May 20, 2022, at his home. David was born May 1, 1948, in Napa, California, to James Victor Coveney and Marion Davis Coveney. He grew up and attended schools in Manteca, Mendocino and Napa, California. He graduated from Napa High School. On April 30, 2000, he married Darla "Leigh" Casey in Reno, Nevada. After retiring in 2006, David and Leigh made their home in Irwin, Idaho. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 3. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and sporting clays. He loved working in the yard and garden. David is survived by his wife, Leigh Coveney of Irwin, ID; son, David Coveney, Jr. of Lockeford, CA; daughter, Christy (Matt) Emig of Fairfield, CA; daughter, Shannon (Rainey Manzo) Kincaid of Lodi, CA; son, Brent Kincaid of Lodi, CA; brother, Virgil White of FL; sister, Carolyn (Bob) Teicheira of Los Banos, CA; mother-in-law, Doris (Meme) Casey Nash of Lodi, CA; and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marion Coveney; brother, Jim Coveney; sisters, Annette Coveney and Norma Coveney; and father-in-law, Don Nash. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. David 5/1/1948 - 5/20/2022Wayne Coveney