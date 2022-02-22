Sandra Lucille Covert, 85, of Iona, passed away February 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Sandra was born February 24, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Harold Everett and Lucille Mettine Larsen Lund. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended Idaho State University where she earned her bachelor's degree in Nursing. On August 23, 1957, she married Kay "Pinky" Spencer Covert in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Sandra and Kay made their home in Iona, Idaho, where they raised their family and Sandra worked as a nurse. Sandra was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also held membership in the Daughter of the Utah Pioneers. Sandra was talented in many areas of crafting. She enjoyed sewing, embroidering crewel counted cross stitch projects, working with silk, metals, and beads. She loved spending time with her with family. She was a great baker, loved a challenging puzzle, and playing games. Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Kay "Pinky" Spencer Covert of Iona, ID; son, Scott Covert of Mackay, ID; daughter, Elise (Alan) Meyer of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Brent (Julie) Lund of Alpine, UT; sister, Linda Shroll of Nampa, ID; 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Glen, daughter, Corinna,, grandson, Kevin, great-grandson, Travis Jr, and grandparents on both sides. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Iona 12th Ward, 5169 Denning Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 1:00 pm to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sandra 2/24/1936 - 2/19/2022Lucille Covert