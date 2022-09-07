Deanna Marie Cowley, 82, of Idaho Falls, ID, passed away September 1, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Deanna was born September 6, 1939, in Silver Bow, Montana to William and Sarah Stetzner. She was raised in Anaconda, Montana, and graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1957. The following year Deanna moved to Leavenworth, Kansas where she attended the University of Saint Mary, graduating in 1961 with a Bachelor of Music Education. In 1961, Deanna married Leon Walters, also of Anaconda, Montana, and they moved to West Lafayette, Indiana, where their son Stan was born. In 1966, Deanna and Leon moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where their son Tom was born, and in 1970, the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where their son Ben was born. In 1991, Deanna and Leon were divorced. Deanna subsequently met Julian Cowley and they were married in 1994 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was lovingly accepted into Julian's family, which included four sons and two daughters from Julian's first marriage. She became a grandmother to the next generations of Cowleys and Walters. Deanna's professional passion was music education. She spent many hours giving private piano instruction, teaching music to grade-school children in public and private-school settings, and often sang, directed, or accompanied choirs in Catholic parishes in West Lafayette, Alburquerque, and Idaho Falls. Deanna also worked as a Project Manager for Harker Interior Design and eventually opened Aspen Interior Design with her daughter-in-law Karen Kearns. She had a variety of interests, including cooking, interior design, fishing, and golfing, but all who knew her would agree that she was happiest when with her Cowley and Walters children and grandchildren. Deanna is survived by her husband, Julian Cowley; sister, Delores (Robert) Wilkes; sons: Tom Walters and Ben (Juliana) Walters; stepsons: Dirk (Wendy) Cowley, John (Diana) Cowley, Mark (Lisa) Cowley, and Andy (Kelly) Cowley; stepdaughter, Patsy Cowley; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Stan Walters, stepdaughter April Cowley, her parents, and six siblings. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 E. 17th St., Idaho Falls. Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Anaconda, Montana. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary,2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Deanna 9/6/1939 - 9/1/2022Marie Cowley
+1