Doris Jean Burtenshaw Cox, 90, of Rigby, passed away peacefully while surrounded by beloved family members on the 29th of November 2018. Doris was born on the 4th of January in 1928 to John Harris Burtenshaw and Lottie Marie Ball in the Shelton area, growing up and attending schools in Ririe, Idaho and her senior year at Rigby High School. She had two older sisters: Marie and Betty, and two younger brothers: Duane and Jerry, with a sister, JoAnn, the youngest in the family of six children. Doris understood hard work from an early age working on the family farm. She learned the value of industry, honesty and integrity, displaying her enthusiasm for life as the cheer captain in high school. While working as a receptionist and assistant nurse for Dr. Asael Tall in Rigby, she developed a desire to become a graduate nurse until meeting a handsome Army soldier right after World War II on the night of her high school graduation. Robert Jerald Cox had his sights set on her from the moment he saw her, proposing 10 days after their first meeting. After a slightly longer engagement, the couple solemnized their marriage on the 6th of November 1946 in the Idaho Falls Temple. The happy couple quickly became blessed with three girls: Lynda Joy, Susan Jean and Robyn when their son Jon Robert came along, followed a year later by twins JoAnn and Jody, and then Lana as the youngest, raising their niece Bonnie for 8 years after the sudden passing of Bonnie's mother and Doris's sister Marie. A devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Doris held many church callings throughout the years, but none was more special than temple work and family genealogy. She had been able to serve in four Spanish-speaking missions with her sweetheart Bob, the Mormon Cowboy, learning Spanish for the first time during their mission to Puerto Rico in 1982-83. They spoke often to each other in the Spanish language as they continued their desire to serve others with another mission from 1986-88 to Santiago Chile Temple, which was soon followed teaching Spanish to new missionaries at the London, England MTC from 1989-90 and serving as Spanish-speaking temple workers in the Washington DC Temple from 1996-97. Up until a few months ago, Doris would attend the temple weekly, teaching life lessons to her family through example. Doris has been preceded in death by her children: Lana, who had passed away in September, and twins JoAnn and Jody, a girl and boy. They are all attending a great family reunion in heaven with other loved ones that had passed. She is survived by her sweetheart of 72 years, Robert "Bob" (98), children: Joy (Stan) Boyle of Idaho Falls, Susan (Scott) Shumway of St George, Robyn (Robert) Alleman of Montpelier, and Jon (Cynthia) Cox of Rigby and her brother Duane (Enid) Burtenshaw of Idaho Falls. She would readily tell everyone about her beloved 26 grandchildren, posting pictures throughout the house of family and knew by name all 69 great-grandchildren and counting. She has been and will continue to be their Sunshine. A special thank you from the family to Aspen Home Health and Hospice for their tender and compassionate care not only for their mother but for the entire family. Funeral services are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home. A viewing will be held on the 7th of December, Friday evening from 6-7:30 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Garfield 5th Ward Building, off County Line Road at 5 North 3900 East in Rigby, Idaho. The funeral will begin on Saturday, the 8th of December, at 11 am with family visiting between 10-10:45 am at the Garfield 5th Ward with Bishop BJ Byram conducting. Doris will be buried alongside the graves of her infant twins in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Doris 1/4/1928 - 11/29/2018Jean Cox