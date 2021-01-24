Richard Henry Cox, 85, of Idaho Falls, left our world on the morning of January 19, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19. He was born June 22, 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Rex and Luella Cox. He spent his early years and was educated in southern California. He married Joyce Harriette Bohne on November 24, 1954, in South San Gabriel, California. He and Joyce lived in five different states and had traveled in all 50. They resided in Idaho Falls since 1964. He was a member of Eagle Rock Masonic Lodge #19, El Korah Shrine, Submarine Veteran's Association and he attended St. Paul's Methodist Church. Richard served in the United States Navy and was transferred to the S5G facility at the National Reactor Testing Station in 1964. He was fond of saying "The best thing the Navy ever did for me was to transfer me to Idaho." After an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1968, he was employed at Argonne National Laboratories (ZPPR) until retirement in 1997. Richard and Joyce were intimately involved in Idaho Falls Youth Hockey while raising their three hockey-playing sons. His best times were spent camping with his family in the Sawtooth Mountains at Redfish Lake and in the Grand Teton area. After Joyce passed in 2007, Richard began another chapter in his life with Alice Berrey of Idaho Falls. With Alice, Richard continued to travel the West with his RV, always wondering "What's down that road?" His family includes his sons: David (Cathy) Cox of Standish, Maine, Don Cox of Boise, Idaho. Darrell (Lisa) Cox of Boise, Idaho; his grandsons: Nicholas and Daniel Cox of Boise, Idaho; and his Second Love: Alice Berrey of Idaho Falls. Due to the public health emergency, no public service is planned at this time. If conditions permit, a Celebration of Life will be considered later in the year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children online at https://lovetotherescue.org, IFYHA, PO Box 1592, Idaho Falls, ID 83403., or your favorite charity. Arrangements are by Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. The sun will still shine tomorrow, although a little less brightly. Richard 6/22/1935 - 1/19/2021Henry Cox
+2
+2
News Trending Today
-
‘He just found what he loved’: The story of Thunder Ridge senior Dutch Driggs and his impossibly fast climb in the gaming world
-
BOYS BASKETBALL: North Fremont playing up to its No. 1 ranking
-
BOYS BASKETBALL: Century nips Blackfoot 46-45
-
Biden order may mean trouble for Idaho transgender sports law
-
Heading toward extinction: Western monarch butterfly numbers fall to 1,914 after once being in the millions
-
Jordin, Katie
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Rigby holds off Hillcrest boys basketball 59-55
-
Baldwin, Kaitlyn
-
Phoenix police complete investigation into death of Lori Vallow's former husband
-
Happy Nathan Apodaca Day! Mayor declares Doggface holiday