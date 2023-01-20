Roy Christensen Cox, 79, of Shelley, died January 18, 2023, at his home in Shelley. He was born June 28, 1943, in Idaho Falls to Orville Sutherland Cox and Ruth Gertrude Christensen. He was the eighth out of eleven children. He was raised in Shelley, Idaho, and loved all the memories of growing up in a small town. He graduated from Shelley High School in 1961 and then attended Ricks College and basic training for the Army National Guard. In 1965 he met and married his sweetheart, RaDean Butler, and they were sealed on November 12, 1966, in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. He later was drafted and served for two years in Vietnam. They started their small family, and he took over the family business of Cox's Honey with his brother Merrill and his nephew Terry. He enjoyed working his whole life and taking care of his family. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of beekeeping with the community. He even had an observation hive in his home with which he educated schoolchildren. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, loved his yard, and could always be found with a new toy or game to share with the kids. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed his callings and service in many areas. One of his favorite duties was serving as an ordinance worker in the temple. He is survived by his wife, RaDean Butler Cox, his two sons and three daughters: Brian (Nicole) Cox of Shelley, Rochelle (Justin) Allen of Hurricane, Utah, Kris Cox of Shelley, Misti (Jeramiah) Brown of Rigby, Andrea (Brenton) Cook of Vernal, Utah. He is also survived by four siblings: Paul Cox, Merrill Cox, EmmaJean Freeman, and Virginia Walker. He has 15 grandkids and 1 great-grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his son R. Collin Cox, his parents Orville and Ruth, and six siblings: Orville (Arvie) Cox, Eunice Penfold, Irene Stewart, Lucy Brunson, Lawana LeBaron, and Jerry Cox Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday January 23, 2023 at the Shelley Stake Center, (325 East Locust Street), with Bishop Ryan Kidman officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday the 22 from 6:00 till 8:00 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak Street) and Monday morning from 9:30 till 10:45 at the Stake Center. Interment will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with military rites by the David B. Bleak Post #93 and the Idaho Army Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Roy 6/28/1943 - 1/18/2023Christensen Cox
