Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Scott B. Cox, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 6, 2021, at his home. Scott was born February 28, 1951, in Preston, Idaho, to Glen H. Cox and Verdis I. Bloxham Cox. He grew up and attended schools in Pocatello, Idaho, and graduated from Pocatello High School. Scott served in the United States Army from October 1969 to October 1975. His deployments included being stationed in Germany and serving in the Vietnam War. Scott worked as an Operations Manager at the Naval Reactors Facility of the Idaho National Laboratory. He retired from there in 2009, after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Lions Club. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He enjoyed watching stock car, horse, and jet boat races. Scott is survived by his son, Derek (Sheena) Cox of Rigby, ID; daughter, Melissa Cox of Pocatello, ID; daughter, Kimberlie (Jory Christensen) Cox of Rigby, ID; son, Tony (Jessica) Cox of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Cory (Kathy) Cox of Iona, ID; brother-in-law, Wayne Shelton of Irwin, ID; sister-in-law, Tamara Cox of Rigby, ID; sister-in-law, Dorothy Cox of Pocatello, ID; 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Verdis Cox; brother-in-law, Chris Niemeier; brothers, Terry, Craig and Jeffry Cox; sisters, Carla Niemeier and Sandra Skelton. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Inurnment will follow at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Scott 2/28/1951 - 9/6/2021B. Cox