Sharon L. Coyle, 84, of Iona, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Lily and Syringa Assisted Living surrounded by her family. She was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice. Sharon was born on August 17, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Elmer and Theora Cooper Lindholm. She grew up in Grant, Idaho. She attended schools in Rigby, Idaho, and graduated from Rigby High School in 1956. She was blessed with four children: Gerry, Marcella, Kathy, and Larry from two marriages, Gerry A. Bates Sr., and Larry E. Coyle Sr. Sharon made a living as a bookkeeper and account manager but retired in 2002 to move back to Idaho to help take care of her mother. The New York Times crossword puzzle was something she did without fail and you could always see her latest book or needlepoint project close to her favorite chair. Sharon had a deep love for the arts and the symphony. They were an integral part of her life and she donated much of her volunteer time to them. You could often find Sharon working in the garden or reading books. The girls would often call when they needed help (aka 911) and she was happy to respond promptly. She was adventurous and loved to travel. She visited Peru, England, Mexico, Australia, tropical destinations, as well as many U.S. tourist sites. Sharon is survived by her Sons: Gerry (Ann) Bates of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Larry (Vanessa) Coyle of Westmont, Illinois; Daughters: Marcella (Kim) Getsinger of Iona, Idaho and Kathy (Bruce) Reynolds-Hall of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Brothers: Boyd (Maralyn) Lindholm of Mosses Lake, Washington and Tom (Anna) Hillesheim of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Sisters: Lois (Lloyd) Andersen of Rigby, Idaho and Joleen (Boyd) Summers of Rexburg, Idaho; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Theora Field and Elmer Lindholm. Her family would like to thank Brio Hospice and the staff of Lily and Syringa and let them know how much they appreciate all of their support and tender loving care. In lieu of flowers, or if you wish to donate in her honor, please call the Idaho Falls Arts Council at 208-522-0471. As per her desire, her body will be donated to science, to help future generations through improved scientific research and education. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 p.m., on February 11, 2023, at the Stanger Building, 3670 N. Main, Iona, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Sharon 8/17/1938 - 1/31/2023Coyle
+1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.