Eunice Marie Crabtree, 86, of Idaho Falls passed away peacefully on December 29, 2018. Eunice was born in Seward, NE to Herman and Emma Prochnow on a chilly December morning in 1932. Eunice was raised in the Midwest where she graduated valedictorian of her high school at 16. An independent woman, Eunice began a career as a jeweler and watch repair apprentice. She moved to Idaho Falls with her new husband Kenny in 1956. Eunice's strong work ethic enabled her to embark on a long career with Rogers Brothers, French's, and Pillsbury holding several non-traditional positions for women at these companies. Eunice had an artistic side, enjoying crocheting afghans and embroidering pillow cases. As a young woman new to the area Eunice created a large (2.5 ft. by 5 ft.) eggshell floral still life to adorn their new home. Kenny did mention for years, please no more eggs! She continued to love pretty things and jewelry throughout her life. Eunice was preceded in death by her husband Kenny and two brothers, Raymond and Richard. She is survived by her three children Lynne Whiting (Larry) of Idaho Falls ID, Jon Crabtree (JoAnn) of Vancouver WA, and Lorie Francis (John) of Rolla MO; grandchildren Daniel Hansen, Eric Hansen, Brent Crabtree, Riley Crabtree, Matthew Francis, and Paul Francis; great grandchildren Leslie, Courtney, Tristan, Zachary, Madison, Persais, and Imani; great great grandchildren Amethyst and Brooklyn. No public service is planned, but in her honor feel free to pick out a new outfit and a sparkly piece of jewelry to go with it. Eunice 12/2/1932 - 12/29/2018Marie Crabtree