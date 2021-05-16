Dr. Stephen David ("Steve") Craig, 58, resident of Liberty Lake, Washington passed away on May 10, 2021. Born on June 8, 1962 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, son of David Edward Craig (deceased January 23, 1992) and Opal Ranee Bodily. Steve grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He enjoyed sports, worked hard and was an Eagle Scout. His studies took him to Rexburg, Idaho on a track scholarship at Ricks College. Steve served an 18-month religious mission in Columbia, South Carolina. He married Alicia Jane Cobabe on June 8, 1984 in Los Angeles, California. They are the loving parents of Kristen and Andrew. He completed his college studies at Brigham Young University and the University of Utah School of Medicine. Dr. Craig served as Chief Resident during his dermatology residency at Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Sadly, his beloved wife Alicia passed away during his residency on August 7, 1995. Steve married Julie Lynne Nicholes on July 5, 1996 in Logan, Utah. They had a long and loving marriage and are the parents of Ben and Hannah. He and his family ultimately settled into the Eastern Washington/North Idaho region. Steve's military service included the Air Force Reserves and four years of active duty at Fairchild Air Force Base as Chief of Dermatology. He retired honorably at the rank of Major in 2000. That year Dr. Craig established North Idaho Dermatology, serving the communities of Coeur d'Alene, Sandpoint and Moscow, Idaho and Liberty Lake, Washington. Dr. Craig specialized in general dermatology, Mohs surgery, and skin cancer treatment. He treasured caring for his patients. He was well-respected, and his patients and staff loved him. Steve received a commendation from the Spokane Valley Fire Department for performing life-saving CPR on a person in cardiac arrest. He donated generously to the Coeur d'Alene Chapter of the United Way and his church congregation. In his medical practice, he organized and served at many free skin cancer screenings. He frequently coordinated food drives for the Spokane Valley Food Bank with local missionaries. A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Steve dedicated his life to serving his neighbors and community. His joy was his family. Steve enjoyed fishing, long walks and bike rides. He had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge and read many books at the same time, with special interest in religious studies and US military history. He liked to drive fast cars with the top down, always making sure to apply sunscreen. Steve is survived by his wife, Julie; daughter, Kristen Darling, and wife, Caroline; son, Andrew Craig; son, Ben Craig, and wife, Daria; and daughter, Hannah. He is also survived by his mother, Opal Craig; Alicia's mother, LaDeane Cobabe; Julie's parents, Mike and Lynne Nicholes; his brother Doug Craig and wife, Kaylene; and brother Jon Craig and wife, Sheri; many loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; dozens of nieces and nephews. His two grandsons, Eli and Liam miss him already. Steve's family welcomes you to join them for a viewing Friday, May 14th from 3:00-7:00 PM at Bell Tower Funeral Home, 3398 E Jenalan Ave, Post Falls, ID 83854. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 15th, 1PM at the LDS Church at 1670 N McGuire Rd, Post Falls, ID 83854. All are welcome. "Night never had the last word. The dawn is always invincible." - Hugh B. Brown Steven 6/8/1962 - 5/10/2021David Craig MD
+1