William "Bill" Harvey Craig, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 20, 2023. Bill was born August 15, 1930, in Lowell, Nebraska, to Howard J Craig and Adrian Toole Craig. He grew up and attended schools in Nebraska and graduated from Cairo High School. Bill lived with his grandparents during high school. After graduation, he moved to Helena, Montana, and worked as a bellhop at the Placer Hotel. He later worked on the Canyon Ferry Dam. While in Montana, he joined the National Guard and later joined the United States Navy and served in the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge and was awarded multiple medals and citations. In December 1949, he moved to Idaho Falls and worked as a bellhop at the Bonneville Hotel. On November 1, 1980, he married Darlene in Idaho Falls. Bill and Darlene made their home in Idaho Falls, where Bill worked for the US Post Office as a letter carrier. He also worked as a bartender. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Darlene of Idaho Falls, ID, children, Daniel of Reno, NV, Cindy of Dickinson, ND, Dawn of Nampa, ID, Billy of Idaho Falls, ID, Teral (Roxie) of Kalispell, MT, Nick (Alaina) of Idaho Falls, ID, Danny of Idaho Falls, ID; sister Susan (Dean) Reitz of Helena, MT; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, too many to list individually; a special thanks to Kelly (grandson); and 1 special great granddaughter, Kallen. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Charee, and Carol. A special thank you to Hospice of Eastern Idaho, especially Lori and Chantell, and all of the other ladies who helped take care of our husband and father. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. William 8/15/1930 - "Bill" 2/20/2023Craig
