Catherine Peterson Cranmer,73, of Rexburg, Idaho passed away August 1, 2019 with members of her family at her side. Catherine was born to the late Dale and Ila Peterson on July 20, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Catherine graduated from Highland High School in 1964. She went on to attend the University of Utah where she majored in Elementary Education. She completed her Bachelor's degree in Sociology at California State University, Fullerton in 1968. Several years and five children later she attended San Jose State University where she achieved her teaching credential. After several more years and two more children, she used this degree to teach first and third grade at Kennedy Elementary in Rexburg, Idaho for nineteen years. In this career, she found her passion as she helped more than 450 children realize their potential in reading. Not only did she influence children, she was a great mentor and peer to those who worked alongside her. She was awarded Teacher of the Year for her outstanding service in 2015. She was a lifelong faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in a variety of callings. She was called to serve in the Hawaii Honolulu Mission, Polynesian Cultural Center, from January 2016 to January 2017. Here she grew to love the Polynesian people and culture. Catherine is survived by her seven magnificent children: Jennifer (Steven) Fitzgerald, Jillisa Cranmer, Brent (Keri) Cranmer, Maren (Bryan) Davison, Bryce (Stacey) Cranmer, Megan Cranmer, and Matthew (Elise) Cranmer, as well as twenty brilliant grandchildren. She is also survived by her four siblings: Arman Peterson, Gary Peterson, Laurie Peterson, and Mary Leach. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents. Catherine's imagination poured into everything she created. Her talents included sewing, drawing, organizing and decorating. Her additional passions included reading, especially Harry Potter, watching movies, Amercian Girl dolls, and going to Disneyland with her family. Catherine was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind fun and beautiful memories. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday August 7th at the Cresthaven Ward building, 1070 S 2nd E, Rexburg, ID 83440. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Lawn in Salt Lake City, UT. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Catherine 7/20/1946 - 8/1/2019Cranmer