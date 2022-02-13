Bruce Kay Crapo, 70, passed away on February 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family in Parker, Idaho from complications due to Lewy Body Dementia. Bruce was born February 1, 1952, to Maurice and Vida Crapo. He was welcomed by three older brothers George, Richard, and Blair. He was followed by a younger brother, David. His sister, Geraldine died at birth. Bruce grew up learning the value of hard work from his father and uncles who farmed together. These experiences fostered a special bond between Bruce and his father. He learned to work with his brothers at an early age as they all had to weed and harvest beets, potatoes, hay, and grain together. The Crapo brothers had a unique ability to work together and they created a family farming legacy that continues today. Bruce graduated from South Fremont High School in 1970. He excelled in agriculture classes in high school and was active in 4-H. He showed steers raised from the Crapo herd and won several awards. Bruce was also active in student government during his high school career. He emerged as a leader at a young age. He developed great communication skills and had a special gift for connecting with people. Bruce had a love of music and could often be heard whistling, singing, or playing his guitar. In high school he and his friends started a garage band called Brand X. They enjoyed headlining the high school dances and won an area battle of the bands contest. Bruce carried that love of music throughout his life and shared it with his kids and grandkids. Bruce had the opportunity to buy a farm with two of his brothers and his father in 1970. The ground had been sheep range and required them to spend the next ten years clearing sagebrush and covering rock piles to make it farmable. As the family continued to farm together, the first generation of Crapo farmers, which included Maurice and his brothers Lavelle, Winford, and Fred retired and passed on. As they did so, Maurice's sons all stayed on the farm and worked the remainder of their lives growing the farming business and diversifying into other sectors of agriculture including trucking, cattle ranching, fresh potato packaging. Bruce was the financial manager at the family-owned potato warehouse, Sun-Glo of Idaho, until the last few years of his life. Together with his brothers, nephews, and sons they have grown the family business to include all aspects of farming from the field to table. Bruce had a great love for farming and ranching and he had a natural gift with animals, especially cattle and horses. Bruce spent a great deal of his time managing the family cattle operation and took great pride in developing a high-quality herd. While he had a gift and passion for raising cattle and crops, his greatest joy came from his family and the many friends he made throughout his life. His influence was felt by all those who had the privilege of associating with Bruce either in business, church, or pleasure. Bruce married his high school sweetheart, Patti Lee Dayton, on December 10, 1970, in the middle of a winter blizzard in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They have been blessed with a beautiful crop of children and grandchildren. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Throughout the years, Bruce has been active in community and civic affairs. He served on the Fremont County School Board for fifteen years, three terms on the Fremont County Fair Board, nine years on the Fremont-Madison Cattleman's Association, and a three year term on the Idaho State Cattleman's Association. He was a lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served many years in the Young Men's organization, as Bishop, and was a counselor in the Stake Presidency for nine years. Bruce's relationship with God and his love for the gospel was the most important thing in his life along with his family. Bruce is survived by his wife, Patti, children; Coy (Emilee) Crapo of Parker, Idaho, Hali (Jeff) Roderick of Queen Creek, Arizona, Mindy (Brett) Jensen of Rexburg, Idaho, Weston (Mandi) Crapo of Parker, Idaho, and Braxton (Jamie) Crapo of Parker, Idaho; 19 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Blair (Ann) Crapo of Parker, Idaho, and David (Patsy) Crapo of Egin, Idaho, and sisters-in-law Linda Crapo or Parker, Idaho and Kathleen Crapo of Salt Lake City, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Vida Crapo, his in-laws, Max and Carol Dayton, his sister Geraldine, and his brothers George and Richard. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, February 16, at the St. Anthony Stake Center, 247 East 4th North, with Bishop Jace Yancey officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00pm - 8:00pm, and Wednesday from 9:30am - 10:45am, both times at the Stake Center. Interment will be at the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation in Bruce's name to the South Fremont Education Foundation. Bruce 2/1/1952 - 2/10/2022Crapo