George Maurice Crapo, 82, of Parker passed away on September 4, 2021, in Rexburg, Idaho from complications due to Alzheimer's disease. George was born August 31, 1939, in St. Anthony, Idaho to Maurice and Vida Stoddard Crapo. He was the second of six children; five boys, Richard (Kathleen), Blair (Ann), Bruce (Patti), David (Patsy), a sister Geraldine, who was the firstborn and died at birth. George grew up in Parker, Idaho. At a young age, he developed a love of farming and ranching. He learned many important lessons from working side by side with his father and his uncles. They taught him by example how to work together as a family and the importance of hard-work and honesty. These are traits George continued to value throughout his life. George graduated from South Fremont High School in 1957, and attended Ricks College and Idaho State University. He married his best friend and high school sweetheart, Linda Kerbs, on December 4,1959, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They celebrated 61 years of marriage last year. Parker became their home, where they raised six children. George dearly loved Linda and felt she was a vital part of his success in his family and business endeavors. George was always interested in trucks. Soon after he and Linda were married, he purchased a single axle bobtail truck and began hauling potatoes for local farmers. In 1968, he bought a ten-wheeler truck and that was the beginning of Crapo Trucking. He continued the expansion of the trucking business by hauling to Sun-Glo of Idaho, a potato warehouse in Sugar City, where a few years later he became an owner. George's agricultural pursuits began when his father and uncles provided him the opportunity to operate an 80-acre piece of ground in Parker, Idaho. George later partnered with his dad and four brothers in additional farming and cattle operations. With the help of his brothers and sons, he was able to enlarge the farming and trucking operations to include a number of farms in Southeastern Idaho and Montana. George always had a great respect for those who paved the way for him to progress in his agriculture and trucking operations. Throughout his life he was known to be innovative, forward-thinking and courageous in his farming and business ventures. Some of his greatest talents were his positive attitude and vision. He believed in being active in issues related to agriculture. He served as director of the Fremont Madison Irrigation District, director of the St. Anthony Canal, on the Soil Conservation Service Committee, National Potato Board, and as local director of Farm Credit Services for more than 21 years. He received many awards from various organizations and was especially pleased to be inducted into the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame in 1998. In 2010, he was given the Potato Grower Shippers "Russet Aristocrat" which is awarded to one person each year. George was a skilled operator of all kinds of equipment. He could often be found doing a project with the backhoe. He always owned a GMC pickup. When people asked why, he explained that no other pickup truck had his initials on it. He loved horse power and often surprised people when he pulled up in his red Corvette. He and Linda enjoyed dancing and riding their Harley Davidson motorcycle. Among his family, friends and employees George was known as "Taters" and "Unit 1". He had an infectious sense of humor that was oftentimes exhibited in his entertaining storytelling. George valued relationships and spent a significant portion of his life building connections with people. He especially respected his employees and always credited any success to the efforts of the men and women who worked for him. Raising potatoes was important to George but his real purpose in doing what he did, was because of his love for his family. It was always more about raising children than raising crops. George had a deep love for his family. He was so soft hearted in his later years that he could not speak of his family without tears coming to his eyes. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served as High Councilor in the St. Anthony Stake, Bishop of the Parker Ward and as a temple worker in the Rexburg, Idaho Temple. George was generous and gave of his time and resources to support and serve others. He remained faithful throughout his life. He is survived by his wife Linda, children; Ryan (Rosita) Crapo of Parker, Idaho, Judd (Susan) Crapo of St. Anthony, Idaho, Melissa (John) Pocock of Sugar City, Idaho, Conn (Whitney) Crapo of Newdale, Idaho, Jill (Mike) Cox of Manhattan, Kansas, and Cade (Katie) Crapo of Parker, Idaho; 31 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. Also, his brothers Blair (Ann) Crapo of Parker, Idaho, Bruce (Patti) Crapo of Parker, Idaho and David (Patsy) Crapo of Parker, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Vida Crapo, his in-laws, George and Bertha Kerbs, his sister Geraldine, his brother Richard, and daughter-in-law Robin Crapo. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13, at the St. Anthony LDS Stake Center, 247 East 4th North, with Bishop Jace Yancey officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m., and Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the stake center. Interment will be at the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.baxterfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution made in memory of George to Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/ or to the South Fremont Education Foundation.