Robin Lynn Crapo, 58, passed away Monday January 18, 2021, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease at The Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg surrounded by family. Robin was born in Portland, Oregon on March 14,1962, to William "Bill" Fredrick and Linda Sue Love. She was the first born by 7 minutes, to which her family was then surprised to learn her mother would deliver her twin brother Will. Their family was blessed with three more boys Bob, Ed and Tom Love. Growing up, Robin mothered her brothers and had a very deep love for each one of them. They loved teasing her and pushing her to her limits. Robin grew up in Oregon, Texas, Washington and Utah and graduated from American Fork High School in American Fork, Utah. After high school Robin married Doug Wood and to their union was born her first daughter Angie. They later divorced. Through mutual friends Robin found and fell in love with her Idaho farm boy, Ryan Crapo. She lived in Utah at the time and they would travel back and forth to see each other. They were married December 31, 1986, and Robin and her daughter Angie moved to Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized at the Idaho Falls Temple. To their union, Robin was blessed and excited to gain two children from Ryan's previous marriage, Mitch and Christy. Ryan and Robin completed their family with the arrival of their daughter Brandalyn. Robin thrived off and loved being a farmer's wife. Although she didn't know if potatoes grew above or under the ground! She became an amazing cook and loved to spend countless hours in the kitchen making sure all her friends, family and anyone in need had more food than they would ever need. She lived her life for her husband and children. She absolutely adored her grandchildren. Constantly wanting to make them breakfast, have sleepovers at grandmas or have family all together making sure to be the "hostess with the mostest!" She loved spending time with Ryan. Some of her favorites were motorcycle trips, razor rides, spending time on the farm, or adventuring with friends. Robin is survived by her husband Ryan, children Mitch Crapo, Christy (Ray) Hermosillo, Angie (Jordan) Peterson, and Brandalyn (Danielle) Crapo, her ten grandchildren, three of her brothers and all of her in-laws that she always viewed as brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews that she adored. She is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Linda Love and a brother Bob Love. The family extends a special thank you to Hadlee and Alyssa, who provided care to Robin in her home, and to the staff and caregivers of Homestead Assisted Living and Alliance Hospice, for the wonderful care they provided. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 22, at the St. Anthony LDS Stake Center. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., and Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the stake center. Burial will be in the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Robin 3/14/1962 - 1/18/2021Crapo