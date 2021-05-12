Anthony Crawford Joseph Crawford On April 30, 2021, Anthony Joseph Crawford passed away at his home in Moreland, Idaho. Tony was born to Robert and Eunice Crawford on November 9, 1957 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Tony is survived by his wife, Carol Crawford; son, Callum Grey; daughter, Corilynn (Joe) TeRonde; granddaughters, Taylor TeRonde and Brynn TeRonde; grandson, Evan Joseph TeRonde due in July; adopted son, Cayden Crawford; and sisters, Iva (Fred) DeYoung and Olivia Hensley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Eunice Crawford; brother, Dewey "Ed" Hensley; sister, Julia Faye Bush; and infant sister, Brenda Kay Crawford. A celebration of Tony's life will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home.
