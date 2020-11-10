Elaine Cammack Crawford, 81, of Ammon, passed away November 7, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice and her loving family. Elaine was born July 13, 1939, in Riverside, Idaho, to Wilbert Cammack and Eunice Mary Ward Cammack. She grew up and attended school in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School. She attended Brigham Young University and also Idaho State University, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Education. On August 1, 1958, she married John McKell Crawford in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. Elaine and McKell raised their children in Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. Elaine taught business classes at Bonneville High School, and later was a guidance counselor at Hillcrest High School. She formed life-long friendships with her colleagues. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities over the years. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She looked forward to the annual family vacation at Redfish Lake. She also enjoyed traveling with McKell in their retirement years. Their spare time was filled with attending their grandchildren's sporting events and other extracurricular activities. Elaine is survived by her loving husband, McKell Crawford of Ammon, ID; daughter, Leslie (Marshall) Riggs of Ammon, ID; son, Van (Janet) Crawford of Rexburg, ID; son, Chase (Nancy) Crawford of Pocatello, ID; daughter, Catherine Crawford of Oak Park, IL; son, Cache (Rachel) Crawford of Bakersfield, CA; sister, Rodonna Katseanes of Blackfoot, ID; brother, Ward Cammack of Blackfoot, ID; 24 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Eunice Cammack, and a brother, Farrell Cammack. Private family services will be broadcast live at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/Elaine-Crawford, with Bishop Christian Taylor of the Ammon 34th Ward officiating. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Elaine 7/13/1939 - 11/7/2020Crawford
+1