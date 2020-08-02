Wendy Smith Crawford passed away on July 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after losing her courageous battle to Multiple Sclerosis and other health-related issues. Wendy was born on December 12, 1961, to Russell and Nancy Smith in West Palm Beach, Florida. In 1970, the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Wendy attended Theresa Bunker Elementary School. The next year, the family moved to the New Sweden area west of Idaho Falls. Wendy attended New Sweden Elementary School, Eagle Rock Junior High School, and Skyline High School. Upon graduating from high school Wendy attended Eastern Idaho Vocational/Technical School earning her nursing degree. Wendy was a dedicated nurse beginning her career working at Riverview Hospital. She worked for many different medical practices through the years, finalizing her years of nursing in Idaho Falls working for the Idaho Heart Institute and finally Creekside Home Health. On July 11, 1980, Wendy married Richard Smith. Wendy and Richard had two sons. Gavin Wade Smith was born on December 15, 1982. Four years later, on May 13, 1986, Tyson James Smith was born. Wendy deeply loved her boys. She often stated some of her happiest moments were when her boys were young. She and Richard divorced on May 14, 2001. In August of 2003, Wendy married Alan "Bruce" Crawford in Idaho Falls. In 2006, they moved to Layton, Utah, where Bruce began working for the University of Utah Medical Center. Soon after, Wendy went to work at the VA hospital in West Valley, Utah. Later she was forced to retire from the VA and leave her career as a nurse due to her ongoing health issues. In June of 2019, Bruce and Wendy moved back to Idaho Falls. It was such a blessing for her to live her last year surrounded by family. Wendy was preceded in death by her father Russell A. Smith on May 17, 2003. Wendy is survived by her loving husband Alan Bruce Crawford and mother Nancy C. Smith both of Idaho Falls, Idaho, sons Gavin W. Smith (Heaven) of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Tyson J. Smith (Ashley) of Rigby, Idaho, brother Jeffrey S. Smith of Mobile, Alabama, sister Lynn Schroder (Stephen) of Dell, Montana, niece Tyla Rae Cox (Bob) of Red Rock, Montana, nephew Jasper C. Schroder(Chelsea) of Houston, Texas, and niece Emilie Lynne Schroder of Dell, Montana, grandsons, Cayden, Jorden, and Tristen and granddaughters Jentry, Ember, and Amara. She is also survived by her two Yorkies, Cooper and Sadie, and her cat, Winston. The family wishes to thank everyone who has reached out to us during this difficult time in prayer and love. Wendy's wishes were to be cremated and to keep things simple with no service. We are grateful for the time we had together. Wendy will live on in our hearts forever. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wendy 12/12/1961 - 7/27/2020Crawford
+1