Alexander C. Creek, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 3, 2019, at Teton Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation. Alexander was born May 29, 1943, in Nampa, Idaho, to Alexander Delbert Creek and Maxine Elizabeth Thomson Creek. He attended O.E. Bell Junior High and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also graduated from the University of Idaho. Alexander lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he was a property management owner. He was a member of the Catholic Church and was a lectern for the church. He enjoyed Spanish, Rotary club, Knights of Columbus, Duck Races of Idaho Falls, the outdoors, camping, and loved his friends. Alexander is survived by his sister, Candace (Ole) Bergset of Boise, ID; ; nephews, David Bergset of Boise, ID, Erik Bergset of Seattle, WA, and Jon Bergset of Boise, ID; step-daughters, Judy Coward of St. George, UT, and Cindy (Ken) Feliciano of Idaho Falls, ID; step-sons, Bill Coward of Dewey, AZ, and Jeff Coward of Idaho Falls, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander D. and Maxine Creek. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 E. 17th Street, with Father Hippolytus Ezenwa, officiating. A vigil, rosary and viewing will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Alexander 5/29/1943 - 11/3/2019C. Creek