Yvette Creek-Kifer passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 9th, 2021 at the age of 89 surrounded by her Lord Jesus Christ and her family. Yvette grew up in Beirut, Lebanon and she was fluent in Arabic, French, and English. It was a trip to Acapulco, Mexico that she met the love of her life Wayne Arthur Creek and they were married not long after that and they settled in Coronado, California. They were blessed with two children, Michel and Christine. Yvette loved California and loved the beach. The family was relocated to Idaho Falls, ID as Wayne was transferred to the INL as a Mechanical Engineer. Yvette was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls, ID. If you knew Yvette, you knew her love of Lebanese food and her culinary skills. She was an incredible cook and loved entertaining friends and family at her home. She loved gardening and had a divinely gifted green thumb for all her house plants and her flower gardens. She was generous with her time and kindness, baking her famous baklava for her friends and neighbors every Christmas. She loved to travel the world and finally returned to her beloved homeland in 2006 for a month to visit family, it was the trip of her lifetime. She is survived by her children, Michel (Rose) Creek of Elko, NV, Christine (Creek) Rich of Salt Lake City, UT, Kathy (Mark) Mulberry Idaho Falls, ID and her six grandchildren: Mary Creek, Tyler Creek, Michael Creek, Alexa Rich, Ryan (Jennifer) Mulberry, Nicole (Mike) Fitgerald. Her sisters Wadad (Emile) Khoury of Worcester, MA, Samira (Samir) Saba of Beirut, Lebanon, Munira Lafferty of London England, her brother George (Anita) Saba of Wolcott, NY and nieces and nephews Nabil (Alexandra) Khoury, Rania (Tarek) Alzoghby, Fadi (Aline) Khoury, Reema Saba Henehan, and Adeeb (Renee) Saba, Rita (Fadi) Constantine, Gaby (Suzy) Akel, Sheron Vollstedt, Steve Creek, Dave (Lorraine) Creek, Gary (Brigette) Creek, Michelle Ferguson Taylor, Michael (Sharon) Ferguson, Betsy Turner. Great nieces and nephews Tala Khoury, Aya Khoury, Emile Khoury, Zeina Khoury, Emiline Alzoghby, Baylee Saba, Brittany Saba, Bryce Saba, Shane Henehan, Kevin Henehan and Natalie Hanahan, Greg (Beth) Vollstedt, Shelly (Rob) Knight, Philip Creek, Dan (Chelsey) Creek, Dave Creek, Autumn Creek, Ernst (Briana) Bauen, Christine Turner, David Turner, Therese Taylor, John Taylor, Monica (Paul) White, Baron and Andrew Lenz, Jared Vollstedt and Ian Vollstedt, Connor and Emily Knight, Scott Thomas, Katie Wroten, Joseph Ferguson, Abby Ferguson. If we have missed anyone, please forgive. Our extended family Larry and Mara Ybarrondo, Belen Ybarrondo and John Apgar, Loren Ybarrondo, Michel and Heather Ybarrondo, Bechler Ybarrondo and Walker Ybarrondo, and Louise Newman and family. A very special thank you to the best friends and neighbors that were always there to help Yvette, Stan and Kathy Gammon, and her dear friend Dixie Oswald for the years of adventure and close friendship. Yvette was preceded in death by her parents, Adeeb and Edma Saba, the love her life and husband Wayne Creek, her sisters Suad Saba, Nouhad Akel and Marie Saba, and her second husband, Robert Kifer, brother-in-law's Emile Khoury and Nichola Akel and her longtime friend Ladis Francuz. There are many more that left this earth before her, and we're sure that reunion was glorious. A memorial gathering for Yvette will be held on Saturday May 1st, 2021 3pm to 6pm at the Colonial Theatre located at 450 A Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83402, Hartwell-Chesbro (HC) Room. Please visit Yvette's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com. Yvette 11/2/1931 - 3/9/2021Creek-Kifer
