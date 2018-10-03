Helen Alberta Criddle, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sept. 29, 2018, at The Gables of Ammon Assisted Living Center. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice and her loving family.
Helen was born April 14, 1929, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Earl Leslie Love and Elsie Dreyer Love. She grew up and attended schools in Wisconsin and worked in the Winnebago State Hospital in Wisconsin. In her early 30s, Helen moved to Idaho Falls.
On Aug. 5, 1969, she married Ralph T. Criddle in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ralph passed away on Sept. 3, 2014.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Helen also sang with the Choralaires and was a member of the Elks Lodge. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and embroidering.
Helen is survived by her loving stepson, Ross (Vicki) Criddle, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughter-in-law, Laurie Carpenter; one granddaughter, Courtney (Brad) Madison; three grandsons, Rawlin Travis Criddle, Ryan Carpenter and Timmy Carpenter; two great-granddaughters, Tayler Ropp and Kylee Kennedy; and four great-great-grandsons, Zachery Carpenter, Jacob Carpenter, Maxwell Carpenter and Drew Carpenter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph T. Criddle; and a son, James Leslie Carpenter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Ave., with Bishop Mark Jeffs officiating. The family will visit with friends Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date.
