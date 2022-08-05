Donald Thomas Croasmun, age 52, gently passed away from complications related to cancer on August 2, 2022. He was surrounded by his family as he left his mortal body behind and stepped into his next adventure. Don was born in Provo, Utah on January 7, 1970, to Thomas and Martha (Teele) Croasmun. Because of his cerebral palsy, he was quadriplegic and confined to a wheelchair throughout his life. Don grew up with his younger brothers, Jim (Annette) and Jon (Kristen), and sister Stephanie (Jeff). Two of his brothers, Tommy, and Stephen, both passed away as infants. Now those three brothers are together. Don was named for his uncle Donald Guy Croasmun, who passed away in 1961 as a missionary. We imagine the two Dons embracing, then getting right back to their important work. Others there to greet our Don include Grandparents John and Mae Croasmun, Grandparents Sumner and Alice Teele, and wonderful friends throughout his life that have gone on before him. With many moves throughout his life, Don was able to meet and connect with people all over the nation. He and his family lived in Utah, Washington, Colorado, Maine, New Hampshire, and Idaho. While in New Hampshire, Don worked hard and earned his Eagle Scout award. When there were obstacles with required merit badges, Don didn't take shortcuts but figured out accommodations - for example, telling his fellow scouts how to tie a harness instead of tying it himself. In 1989 Don graduated from ConVal High School in Peterborough, New Hampshire, before moving with his family to Rexburg, where he attended Ricks College. The wonderful faculty at Ricks enriched Don's life and accommodated his needs as he (with his mom as his aide) took challenging and interesting classes. One of his favorite pastimes was to join his dad - a faculty member at the college - during lunch hour for a few turns around the running track. The students on campus were so kind as they opened doors for him or walked with him and taking time to talk to him. Both Don and the students parted feeling happier after spending time together. Don served two missions in the Idaho Falls Temple. He volunteered in the Rexburg Temple from the time it opened until the end of his life. Don was always smiling as he served. He indexed tens of thousands of names. Some of Don's other callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints included serving in the Stake Sunday School Presidency, helping with stake baptisms, Elders Quorum callings, and as a ministering brother. A year ago, Don decided to move to Carriage Cove Skilled Nursing Center where he made many friends. His parents continued to be with Don as much as he needed, spending time daily together. Thank you to the wonderful staff for their care and kindness. Over the last 52 years, Don has received exceptional medical care. We send a special thank you to all the doctors, nurses, therapists, and staff who have become dear friends to us all. You are much appreciated. It has been a remarkable journey for Don from his first to his last days. He came with a stunningly happy spirit that brought light and joy to those around him. Although it was challenging at times for people to understand him, he was always patient and happy to take the time to talk. He joked, smiled and laughed; and he listened, thought, and understood as he conversed with people. Don had many physical difficulties, surgeries, illnesses, injuries and pain but he never complained. He loved this life he'd been given and cherished it to the very last. Don is survived by his siblings and parents, and all those who call him Uncle Don: Ben, Isaac, Josh, Thomas, Sam (Megan), Oliver, Eleanor, Charlotte, Kaylee, Matthew, Lizzie, Jayden, and Sophie. Thank you to all the wonderful people who have touched Don's life. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 4, from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Rexburg East Stake Chapel. Visitation will also be held Friday, August 5, 2022, prior to the service from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.flammfh.com Donald 1/7/1970 - 8/2/2022Croasmun