Jimmy Gilbert Crocker, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and renowned nuclear physicist passed away on January 23, 2019 in Chandler, AZ at the age of 86. Jim was born on March 31, 1932 in Tulsa, OK to James Roosevelt Crocker and Jessie Beatrice Chesser Crocker Ernzen. He was a graduate of Dewey High School in Dewey, OK. Jim attended Oklahoma A&M (Oklahoma State University) on a baseball scholarship and graduated with BS and MS degrees in Physics. He married his high school sweetheart, Rhona Jean Hoover, in 1954. Jim began his illustrious career as a research physicist at Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville, OK. After serving 2 years in the army as 1st Lt. in Korea, Jim moved with his young family to Idaho Falls, ID in 1958 to work at the Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory. He began his long career at SPERT, and went on to manage the Power Burst Facility, the Fusion Safety Program, the Energy Programs Group, the Advanced Nuclear Programs Group and the New Program Development Department. One of the highlights of his career was serving as a United States ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency. With an office at the United Nations in Vienna, Jim provided expertise on fusion safety to reactor research programs around the world. He retired from the INL in 1992, but continued to work as a consultant for ITER, the world's largest magnetic confinement plasma physics experiment, for several years. Jim was a scratch golfer during his younger years, and was club champion 5 times at the Idaho Falls Country Club. He loved golf, and for 25 years, Jim and his wife spent 6 months in Sun Lakes, AZ and 6 months in Idaho Falls so they could play year round. Another serious interest was astrophysics/cosmology. He also loved classical music, and had an extensive art collection. Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rhona Jean, his five children, Karen (Charlie) Beck of Idaho Falls, ID, Ken (Liz) Crocker of Dublin, CA, Kelly (Bob) D'Alessio of Salt Lake City, UT, Keith (Carolyn) Crocker of Ft. Worth, TX, and Kris (Jerry) Post of Spokane, WA, nine granddaughters, one great granddaughter and one brother, Michael Crocker of Trinity, FL. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix: give.supportbarrow.org Jimmy (Jim) 3/31/1932 - 1/23/2019Gilbert Crocker