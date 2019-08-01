Helen Pincock Crockett, 97 year-old Rupert resident and former long-time Idaho Falls resident died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert. She was the first child of Samuel Whitney Pincock and Anna Vera Bean. Siblings Russell, Norma, Frances, Barbara and Richard joined the family in the years following. Home was a farm with a blacksmith shop east of Sugar City, Idaho. Helen and her siblings all learned to work hard and well. All of the Pincock grandchildren enjoyed hearing debates among the aunts and uncles as to who had hoed the most beets, etc. Helen attended grammar and high schools in Sugar City and later earned an Associate Degree in Education from Ricks College. Years later, after much effort and while she was teaching full time, she earned a Bachelor of Education degree from Brigham Young University. Her first teaching assignment was in a one room school in Huggensville near Ashton, Idaho. Her father would take her to the school in a horse drawn sleigh, pick her up each weekend and then deliver her back to school on Monday. While at the school on winter days, he would cut firewood needed for the week while Helen would get the fire started to heat the room and melt the frozen ink wells. Her oldest student was a big, tall boy who she always said intimidated her. Most of the rest of her 30 year career was spent at Hawthorne Elementary in Idaho Falls. Helen married Perry D. Crockett in the Logan LDS temple June 11, 1945. They had three children, Susan (Dennis) Vinson, Lander WY, Janet (Brent) Robinson,Rupert, ID and Ron P. (Lennay), Caldwell, ID. She was preceded in death by her husband and son. The majority of Helen's retirement years were spent making quilts for Primary Children's Medical Center (Salt Lake City, UT), Shriner's Hospital (Salt Lake City, UT), the Christmas Box House (Salt Lake City), Ronald McDonald House (Salt Lake City, UT and Boise, ID). Added together she made and donated just shy of 3000 quilts and in addition gifted many to young mothers. Grandchildren were very important to her and in 2002 she moved from Idaho Falls to Rupert to be closer to family. She spoiled them and the neighbors with hot home-made bread and other treats. She love telling anyone who would listen how wonderful each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren are. Brett (Shoba) Vinson, Stephanie Vinson, Ryan (Sara) Vinson, Jed (Kimberly) Robinson, Chad Robinson, Whitney (Andrew) Hollingshead, Rachel (Shawn) Saunders, Samuel (Bree) Crockett and Tom (Kelly) Crockett will all miss her. Grandma was a great example what a good neighbor, friend and grandma should be. For years, both in Idaho Falls and in Rupert, many neighbors, friends, family members, those whom was a visiting teacher to as well as strangers received time, gifts of quilts, hot bread, roses from her garden and sewing help. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at The Rupert Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1st Ward building 806 G Street Rupert. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with Burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Helen 12/14/1921 - 7/26/2019P Crockett