JoAnn Chase Croft, 75 of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. JoAnn was born December 2, 1946 in Rigby, Idaho to Vaugh Albert Chase and Georgia Williams Chase. She was raised on Butler Island, land her family owned, located in Jefferson County, Idaho. She attended schools in the Ririe area graduating from Ririe High School. In 1965 she married Richard Wayne Croft in Ririe, Idaho; they were blessed with 3 daughters Kim, Kristie and Tammy, and 1 son, Richard; they made their home in Mackay, Idaho. In 1982 she and Richard moved to Turlock, California where JoAnn worked as a CAN in home health care. In 1999 Richard preceded her in death. She returned to Idaho in 2003 and worked in the Dubois area as a caregiver. In 2005 she moved to the Lyman area where she met her companion, Dallas Bolter. JoAnn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the outdoors; camping in Island Park, jetboating and waterskiing on the Palisades and Ririe Revisors every weekend, and swimming every Tuesday at Heise Hot Springs. JoAnn also enjoyed sewing and quilting; she loved animals, especially horses and relished living the farm life. She is survived by her daughters Kim (Dominic) Taylor of Coulterville, California, Kristie (Bobby) Hughes of Hilmar, California, Tammy Croft of Hilmar, California; son Richard Croft of Boise, Idaho; sister Verna Swagger of Boise, Idaho; brother, Dannie Chase of Pendleton, Oregon, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Wayne Croft, her parents, sister Linda Weeks and brother Lloyd Chase. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com JoAnn 12/2/1946 - 10/18/2022Chase Croft
