Norman Jay Crofts, 90, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022, at his home with his loving and devoted wife of 69 years by his side. Norm was born October 2, 1931, in Firth, Idaho. Norm is the oldest of Afton Estes and Mary Elizabeth Crofts' seven children. After spending his early years in Patterson, Idaho, where he attended a one-room schoolhouse, Norm's family relocated to the Firth area. While in high school, Norm was introduced to Deon Anderson. Norm and Deon both enjoyed playing the clarinet, and occasionally played together in the community. After high school graduation, a semester of Ricks College, and a two-year mission in Hawaii, Norm and Deon were married (10 days after his mission release) on March 6, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with five children. Norm was inquisitive, with a "can do" attitude and a solid work ethic. His children believed their dad could build or fix anything. These skills served him well in construction work, as the operator of Crofts Potatoes Inc., and when he transformed an old gas station into "NJ's" - a popular café and gift shop in Island Park. Service in church and community was a priority for Norm. In particular, Norm was devoted to helping others through scouting. He was scoutmaster for one of the nation's top 50 troops where 12 of his scouts, including his son, received Eagle Scout awards at the same court of honor. In addition, Norm was a Wood Badge course director, a Cedar Badge Scoutmaster, a National Jamboree Scoutmaster, and the Teton Peaks Council Commissioner. In 1978 he was presented with the Boy Scout's prestigious Silver Beaver Award. Norm was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and it was a pleasure for him to serve a mission with Deon in Salt Lake City at the Family History Center. Norm is survived by his wife Deon; son, Mike (Pam) Crofts of Evanston, WY; daughter, Debbie (Mark) Mason of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Rusty (Shauna) Crofts of Evanston, WY; daughter Raelyn (Wayne) Kinder of Goshen, UT; son Von (Jennifer) Crofts of Idaho Falls, ID; 26 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and all of his siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson (Eric Crofts), and two great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Temple View Ward, 1450 Mountain View Ln, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will follow at the Basalt Cemetery. With heartfelt appreciation, the family thanks the staff of OneSource Home Health and Hospice, and the Temple View Ward members and friends, for their loving care and support. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Norm 10/2/1931 - 5/12/2022Crofts
