The world is a little less bright today as we announce the passing of Thomas Steven Crofts on the night of February 2nd as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was 18 years old. Tommy came into this world on June 16th, 2002. He was the apple of his father's eye and the answer to his mother's prayers. From that first grand and rapid entrance, Tommy was all boy and all smiles and personality. As a child, Tommy was always adventurous and excited about everything. He was not afraid to tell you all about his latest interest or ask you a million questions until his curiosity was satisfied, which it never was. Family was important to Tommy. Working alongside his father he learned the value of hard work and fostered an enjoyment of and proficiency for working on and fixing up trucks and dirt bikes. Tommy learned the importance of education and respect for family by following his mother's example. At the age of 4 Tommy became a big brother, a role which he felt great responsibility for and took great pride in. He was Anna's protector and as they got older he couldn't wait to start scaring off potential boyfriends. Family time with the four of them was sacred and consistent. It is a bond that will stand the test of time. Tommy attended school at West Valley Elementary followed by Glacier High School, graduating in 2020. While at Glacier he found amazing friendships, a love for wrestling and took 7th in his weight class at State. He had plans to join the Marines and was proud to be an American. Growing up, Tommy's family taught him the values of respect, loyalty and hard work. He had many jobs and gave each of them his all. Last summer he joined Fire Management as a Wildland Firefighter and loved his crew and his company. It was a job he had to work hard at to succeed and he did. It was a work ethic he was and should be proud of. Tommy also enjoyed his venture into construction. Manual labor and learning the trades was another source of pride for him. Tommy enjoyed life. Outdoor adventures were his greatest source of enjoyment: everything from dirt bike riding, hunting, fishing, kayaking, swimming, hiking, 4 wheeling, shooting, baseball, camping and driving. Tommy could often be found by a fire surrounded by friends. He was the light of the room, the first to make you laugh and loved by anyone who met him. Tommy is survived by his parents Steven and Jean Crofts, sister Anna, paternal grandfather Dean Crofts, maternal grandparents Ken and Irene Cleveland, great grandmother Irma Cleveland, along with his many aunts, uncles, great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends which are too numerous to name. Those that passed before him include great grandparents, Ben Cleveland, Charles and Ruth Fishburn, grandmother Jean Crofts, aunts and uncles including Terry Crofts, Russ and Rosemary Earp, Patti Fishburn, Francis Fishburn and cousins Dustin Fishburn and Sarah and Laura Gardner. Services will be held Monday February 8th, 2021 at Hope Church Kalispell, 436 Birch Grove Rd at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please send the family a memory or note on how Tommy affected your life. Friends are encouraged to visit our website at www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory caring for the family. Thomas 6/16/2002 - 2/2/2021Steven Crofts