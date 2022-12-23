Lena Maxine Crossley, 89 of Rigby, Idaho passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home. Maxine was born March 14, 1933 in Salmon, Idaho to David Wilson Brown and Lena Zitlau Brown. She was raised and attended schools in Swan Valley, graduating from Ammon High School. She continued her education at University of Idaho at Moscow earning an Associate's degree in Secondary Education, and three credits short of getting her Bachelor's degree. Maxine wanted to go to France and teach English. On June 17, 1953, she married Ronald T. Crossley in the Idaho Falls Temple; they were blessed with 6 daughters and 5 sons. They made their home in Rigby, Idaho and also lived in Ucon, Idaho. Maxine was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, gardening, baking, cooking and poetry. She loved flowers and putting puzzles together. Her greatest calling was being a mother and grandmother. Maxine is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Reyne) Tanner of Rigby, ID, Suzanne (Gaylen) Cook of Florence, AZ, Janice (Michael) Dougherty of Liverpool, NY, Rona (Daniel) Yardley of Idaho Falls, ID, Patricia (Jeff) Johnson of San Francisco, CA, Joanna Crossley of San Francisco, CA; sons, Kris Crossley of Rigby, ID, David (Tena) Crossley of Idaho Falls, ID, Karl (Jauna) Crossley of Rigby, ID, Benjamin Crossley of Norwich, CT, Daniel Crossley of Rigby, ID; brothers, Roger Snider of Santa Clara, UT, Pat McCabe of N. SLC, UT, Harry McCabe of Medford, OR; 43 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ronald Crossley, grandson Jared Tanner, granddaughter Nicole Crossley, and a great-grandson Ethan Tanner. A private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online through www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Lena 3/14/1933 - 12/19/2022Maxine Crossley
