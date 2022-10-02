Sherry Dian Stein Crossley, 73, of Ammon, passed away September 29, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Sherry was born November 24, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Robert Charles Stein and Phillis Jean Salmon Stein. She grew up and attended schools in Indiana and California and graduated high school in Hayward, California. She also attended Ricks College. On December 28, 1973, she married Sidney "Sid" LaVar Crossley in a civil ceremony in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were sealed together for all eternity in the Ogden Temple on January 4, 1975. Sherry and Sid made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Sherry was a mother and homemaker. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Sherry served as Primary Chorister for many, many years but most recently as Ward Choir Director. She has been involved in church music most of her adult life as chorister for Primary children, adults, and choirs. She would spend hours working on genealogy. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family, whether it was reunions, having grandkids on weekends, or a random get-together. She loved to read, and she was an avid Jeopardy fan, especially of Ken Jennings. She loved cooking shows whether or not she actually tried any recipes. She delighted in serving in the temple as an ordinance worker. She liked to travel and had been to 36 of the 50 states. Outside of the U.S., she visited Canada, Mexico, and Egypt. Sherry is survived by her loving husband, Sid Crossley of Ammon, ID; daughters, Amy (Mark) Price and Beth Crossley, both of Idaho Falls, ID; siblings, Linda Kay (Harold) Hansen of Providence, UT, Randy Paul (Laurie Olsen) Stein of Chubbuck, ID, Karen Sue (John) Conant of Jacksonville, FL, and Robert Bruce Stein of Idaho Falls, ID; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her son, Craig Cody Crossley, parents, and sister, Marta Bowling. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Ammon 10th Ward, 3000 Central Avenue, with Bishop Seth Nicholes officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Parker Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sherry 11/24/1948 - 9/29/2022Crossley
