Rena French Crow was born on June 6, 1970, in Worland, WY to Linda Bates and Andrew French. She passed away suddenly on Friday, April 22, 2022, in St. Anthony, Idaho surrounded by her husband and family from surgical complications at the age of 51. She was affectionately known as Rena. When Rena was two years old the family moved from Wyoming to Lewisville, Idaho. In this home Rena began her long relationship with fur babies. Her first pet was a white goat named Daisy. Rena was her mom's shining star, such a sweet little girl and an adult from the very beginning. Rena was the best big sister, always babysitting and caring for her siblings. Rena graduated from Rigby High School in 1988. After graduation she attended Ricks College and shortly afterward moved to New York to be a nanny for Rupert and Liza Holmes (Pina Colada song). Those kids meant the world to her. New York held a very special place in her heart. That is where she met Jose Torres, they were married for several years. Rena moved back to Idaho, both Pocatello and Saint Anthony. She loved her time at Convergys and as a dispatcher for Walters Ready Mix. She also ran the Daybreak café briefly at Sassy Floral. Rena loved glitter and bling, and shared this love through her business Baubles and Bits, her jewelry making company. She took her wonderful creations to all the area craft fairs, farmers markets, and she had a huge online following. Rena always left a sparkle everywhere she went, literally! Rena was very generous. She was always giving of her time, talents, and especially her treats. Rena was a fantastic chef and culinary artist. She taught culinary skills in the kitchen at the Atrium in Rexburg. From fudge to baked ziti to Puerto Rican dishes, her food was absolutely amazing. Rena was a cancer survivor. Because of this she could never have children of her own, but that didn't stop her from being the best auntie. Her many nieces and nephews absolutely adored her. Her siblings' kids were her world! In addition Rena was a fur mama. She was always rescuing pets, both cats and dogs and she was loved by many pets. She was a safe place for everyone and everything. Rena and Jerod met in 2014, their relationship developed. They were engaged in 2015 with help of the band Peak Theory, they were married in September of that year. They were two peas in a pod, supporting and helping one another. They loved their fur babies, they were their lives. You could always find Rena and Jerod fishing at the Lewisville boat ramp, bubble land, Fun Farm bridge, and up at Warm River. Rena is survived by her Husband Jerod Crow of St. Anthony, ID Mother Linda (Peter) Bates of St. Anthony ID Siblings: Linda (Chris) Reichert of Meridian ID, Kathy (Kevin) Lamb Saratoga of Springs UT, Jim Bates of St. Anthony ID, Dawna (Wade) Briggs of Rexburg ID, Matt (Tangy) Bates of Delta Junction AK, Amanda French of St. Anthony ID, Wade (Carisa) French of Cody WY, Michelle (Justin) Witbeck of Boise ID, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by fathers Andrew French (2012) and Peter Bates (2019). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, at the St. Anthony 4th Ward Chapel, 507 West 2nd North. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com Rena 6/6/1970 - 4/22/2022Crow