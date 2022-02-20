Marion Ethel Steinagel Crowley passed away peacefully from natural causes February 15, 2022 in Rexburg, Idaho at the age of 94. Marion was born February 13, 1928 in San Jose, CA to Harry Albert Steinagel and Lucille Jarvis Steinagel. She was welcomed by her older sister Ruth Masier then followed by her younger brothers Verne and Gene Steinagel. Marion attended Brigham Young University in Provo where she met Robert Louis Crowley in her first semester. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple December 19, 1947. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho for many years. They had five children Robert Jr., Cynthia, Bruce, Jim, and Steve. Marion had a love for music. She began playing the piano as a young child, and later played the saxophone and organ. In her childhood she loved singing with her family and this developed into a lifetime of sharing her vocal talents. Marion frequently performed with a group of friends in the Idaho Falls area named the M&Ms (Musical Moms). She was a talented piano player and taught piano lessons for many years. Marion was an excellent cook. She made delicious homemade wheat bread, rolls, whole wheat spice cake, gingerbread men, pies, cookies, and more. She was always ready to host a crowd, including family and friends. She and Robert were pros at mixing up homemade chocolate ice cream malts. She was actively involved as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including Primary President, Young Women President, Relief Society President and Ward Organist. She is survived by her children: Robert Louis (Tauna) Crowley Jr. of Rigby, Cynthia (Gary) Aiman of Rexburg, Bruce (Pam) Crowley of Las Vegas, NV, James (Sandra) Crowley of Idaho Falls, Steve (Julie) Crowley of Spokane, WA, 17 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her beloved "Bob" (husband). Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Rexburg Idaho East Stake Center, 387 S 4th E, Rexburg, ID. The family will visit with friends from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted at, www.flammfh.com. The family requests, due to family health concerns, that those attending please wear masks. Marion 2/13/1928 - 2/15/2022Crowley