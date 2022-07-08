Nampa - On June 24, 2022 Louard Crumbaugh Jr. of Nampa passed away surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 22, 1939 to Louard Crumbaugh Sr. and Beulah Woodard in Chicago IL. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Vernell Westbrook Crumbaugh, his son Louard Crumbaugh III, daughter Robin F. Ragland, grandchildren Louard Crumbaugh IV, Ruhia B. Crumbaugh, Sophia B. Fierro, Salem K. Ragland, Benjamin C. Ragland, and great grandchildren Leonidas E. Fierro, Louard Crumbaugh V, and Layla T. Crumbaugh. Louard graduated high school at Lincoln Institute of Kentucky in Industrial Arts; while there he was nominated for MENSA. He completed 3 years of college at Kentucky State University, then joined the U.S. Navy Nuclear Submarine Research and development program in 1962 under Admiral Hyman Rickover. He trained at the INEEL, ID and schools in Vallejo and Treasure Island, CA, and in Zion, IL. He served on the USS DACE out of Groton/New London Connecticut. After his Honorable discharge he returned to Idaho Falls and worked as a Nuclear engineer at the INEEL in research and development. He and Vernell owned and operated the Smokehouse Pit BBQ for 8 years. He lived in Nampa the remainder of his life and worked in student services for Job Corp. in Marsing and Nampa and for Brown Bus Co. assisting special needs children. As a member of the Baha'i Faith he served on several Local Spiritual Assemblies, attended international conferences and training sessions, and went on his Pilgrimage. Louard and Vernell served for 2.5 years at the Baha'i World Center in Haifa Israel. Louard enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, reading and writing his novel published in 2006 "The Night Before Christmas". He traveled to Mexico, Japan, China, Spain, Canada, Panama, and four countries in Africa. He taught World Religion classes for Boise Community education program, served in the ministry at the Idaho prison, a Hospice and Court appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteer as well as member of the Treasure Valley Interfaith Alliance and member of the Nampa Valley Grange #131. The family would especially like to thank the Nampa Fire Dept. (Evan and Jeff), local EMTs, St. Luke's ER and ICU staff, Keystone Hospice and Marine, Travis for his military honoring of our Dad, Dr. C. Keller and staff of Boise Kidney in Caldwell, and the entire Baha'i community and others for your prayers, love and support, flowers and food. Donations in Louard's honor may be made to a cause of your choice or to kidney research. Interment will be Tuesday July 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of Louard's life will be held at a later date to be announced. Louard 1/22/1939 - 6/24/2022Crumbaugh, Jr.