Crumley Harold Edward Crumley Harold Edward Crumley, 80, of Blackfoot, passed away April 9, 2021, at Portneuf Medical Center. Harold was born January 15, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, to Harold Samuel Crumley and Augusta DeSpiegler Crumley. Harold grew up attending schools in multiple states. After High School, he joined the military where he served for six years as a diesel and airplane mechanic. On April 4, 1969, he married the love of his life, Brenda Lucille Sorensen, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ed and Brenda made their home in Blackfoot, Idaho, where Harold worked as a construction worker and in farming and wood working. Brenda passed away August 1, 2019. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and anything outdoors. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to his kids and grandkids or anyone else in need of his help. Harold is survived by his daughter, Rebecca (Doug) Reese of Johnstown, CO; sons, Eric Crumley of Laramie, WY, Danny (Shawna) Crumley of Blackfoot, ID, Jason Crumley of Missoula, MT, and Dustin (Felicia) Crumley of Blackfoot, ID; fifteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Lucille Crumley, and his parents Harold S. And Augusta Crumley. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Ammon Cemetery, 5226 East Sunnyside Road. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
+1