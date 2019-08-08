June Crumley passed away on August 5, 2019. June was born on June 2, 1935, in Brockton, MA. The oldest of four children to Walter Bradford Thompson and Clara Irene Richardson. She attended school in Brockton until 3rd grade, when her mother married her step dad, Melvin Gay, her youngest brother was born and they moved to Bridgewater. June finished school there, graduating from Bridgewater High School in 1953. She was a member of a Jr. Woman's club and a USO group that went to dances at Otis air force base in Falmouth, MA. June met her future husband there. She worked in the office at John E Lucy Shoe Factory. June and Bob were married in Cutbank, MT on Jan 1, 1957, they had four children. Due to Bob's job, the family moved all over - very often, finally settling in Idaho Falls in 1974. June was an avid golfer, an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist church, P.E.O, a soup kitchen worker, an avid reader, and loved music. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, a daughter -Sherri Lynn, a granddaughter, Angela Leigh, her parents, her stepdad, a brother Brad Thompson, and a sister Sandra Paine. She is survived by three of her children; Cathleen McReynolds of Los Lunas, NM, Mark Crumley (Carol) of Idaho Falls, ID, and Gordon Crumley of Meridian, ID, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Church services at St. Paul's United Methodist church 17th and St. Clair on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 3:00PM with reception to follow. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Morningstar Reflections, Encompass Hospice, and Brio Home Health. June 6/2/1935 - 8/5/2019Irene Crumley