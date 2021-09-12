Spencer M. "Gus Gus" Crumley, 37, of Idaho falls, passed away on September 7, 2021. Spencer was born December 31,1983, in Pocatello, Idaho to Lila Johnson and Michael Crumley. Spencer moved to Idaho Falls in 1991 with his mom and stepdad, Lila Johnson and Wayne Johnson. Spencer has 3 siblings: Marcy Crumley, Kimber Logston and Kelly Logston. He graduated from York High School in Idaho Falls, ID. Spencer is a father to seven kids, Cassidy Crumley, Atticus Crumley, both from previous relationships. When he met the love of his life in 2016, Brittani Crumley, she had three kids from previous relationships. Although he took on the role as their dad and never looked at them any differently and the kids never saw Spencer as anything other than their dad. Ayden Sanchez, Adalynn Croft, and Austin Croft. Spencer and Brittani got married 2017, they had two kids together Gomorrah Crumley, and Apollo Crumley. Spencer is preceded in death by his grandparents, bud and Margaret Crumley, David and Fern Dahlquist, His dad, Michael Crumley and his best friends, John and Jordan Clay Spencer had a passion for many things. He loved hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He loved yard work. Spencer and Brittani opened their own mowing company for about 2 years and spencer absolutely cherished it. He enjoyed Pit Bulls. He enjoyed his motorcycle rides. Spencer had a hobby of painting rocks with his favorite sayings. He would place them around town to help brighten people's day. Spencer loved his yard and planting trees. But he especially loved spending time with his children. Spencer was the greatest father, husband, son, and friend anyone could ask for. He would give the world for his kids and his wife. Spencer hated to see people struggle, he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. Spencer and Brittani absolutely loved cooking together. It was their favorite thing to do together. He also taught Brittani anything she needed to know about tools, cars, houses. He taught her how to fix everything and build anything. Which is another thing they loved doing together! Spencer's greatest blessing in his life is his kids. Spencer is survived by his wife, mother, and four children. Funeral services will be held at Buck Murphy Funeral Home Wednesday September 15th at 2 PM. A viewing will be held for friends and family Tuesday evening from 7 PM to 9 PM. Online condolences can be left at www.buckmurphy.com "I hope heaven is as beautiful as you are, babe." "Goodbyes are not forever and are not the end. It simply means 'I'll miss you' until we meet again!" We love you and miss you. Rest easy. Spencer 12/31/1983 - 9/7/2021M Crumley
