Jeanne Fay Chiles Crystal, age 65, of Grant, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Jeanne was born October 5, 1956 in Ogden, Utah a daughter of Jack W. Chiles and Faye Young Chiles. She was raised and attended school in Rigby graduating from Rigby High School. She attended Excelsis Beauty College and graduated in 1995. Jeanne married Kevin Crystal on August 19, 1979 in Rigby, Idaho. Jeanne owned and operated Nail Geni Salon in Garfield. She has lived in the Rigby area for her entire life. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jeanne loved her grandchildren, playing cards and shopping. Jeanne is survived by her husband Kevin Crystal of Rigby, Daughter, Heather Crystal (Jason Engberson) of Rigby, sons Travis Gardner of Rigby, Jared Crystal of Phoenix, AZ, sisters, Christine (Doug) Hymas of Rigby, Merri Beth (Jeff) Chiles of Idaho Falls, Sharon Chiles of Idaho Falls, Brothers, Kim (Natalie) Chiles of North Idaho, Jack (Cherrol) Chiles of Rexburg. 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Jeanne Mikaela Garner and great grandson History Ayden Johnson. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. The family will visit with friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. and prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. both at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Jeanne 10/5/1956 - 11/19/2021Fay Crystal