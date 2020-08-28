Cummings Steven B Cummings Steven B Cummings passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on August 25, 2020. Steven devoted his life to serving the Lord. He was a strong & valiant warrior, fighting for justice and truth. He was a winner, who never gave up and put his whole heart and mind into everything he did. He loved his country and our founding fathers. He was a protector of the freedoms our forefathers fought for and took great stewardship in the rights God gave us. Steven was wise beyond his years. He was a lifelong learner and took joy in expanding his knowledge. Nothing was too big of an undertaking for him. Steven had a wonderful sense of humor and his laugh was contagious. He was a fiercely loyal friend. He had the ability to strike up conversation with anyone, making strangers into friends. He loved his fellow man and lived an example of looking for the good in others. Steven sacrificed anything he had to help people in need. He was loved by all who truly knew him. Steven had a strong testimony of the Lord, Jesus Christ. He shared his testimony through word and deed. He took great care for his ministering families and enjoyed serving in church callings. He was known for his positive outlook on life and rejoiced in his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Steven recognized the greater picture in life: the Lord and family. His biggest success in life was his family, raising his children how God would have him do. He recognized the importance of family and the value of every one of his children knowing they are loved and wanted. His family loved him more than words could ever describe. He put the time and effort into building a family who loved him so deeply and care for one another. Steven was the best father and friend to each of his children. He frequently said how his children glorified him through the work they do and their example in life. Steven loved his sweet wife with a love uncommon. They were best friends and an example of a true love story. Steven and Laura met in high school and their love continued to grow stronger through the years. Together, they enjoyed serving the Lord in the temple and found great inspiration within the walls of the Lord's house. Steven was a man of great faith who built a solid and unwavering relationship with his Savior through prayer and scripture study. Steven loved and cherished seniors, which stemmed from his love for his grandparents, Bernice and Don Berg. He took great pride in his heritage and what his ancestors created. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his sweetheart, Laura, and children Emeral Ray (Brian Lish), Paisley Rose (Casey Burke), Steven Joseph, Samuel Berg, and Jacob Paul. We feel peace knowing that Steven is in a better place, doing the Lord's work on the other side of the veil. We look forward to seeing him again and know this is possible through our Savior Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, at 2pm at American Fork Cemetery. 26 W 600 N American Fork, UT 84003 In lieu of flowers, donations to help cover funeral expenses can be made to Wilks Funeral Home, located in Pocatello, Idaho. 208-238-8000 or 211 W Chubbuck Rd, Pocatello, ID 83202 Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com